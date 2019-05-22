On Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s birthday, besties Ananya, Shanaya wish her with throwback pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is celebrating her birthday today. The star kid is currently pursuing higher studies in London and is said to be have assisted on the actor’s last film, Zero.

On the occasion, Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, shared a throwback pic from their childhood days together. The picture shows three girls posing with toy guns, with Ananya on the left, Suhana at the centre and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor on the right. She wrote with it, “happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart. We love u Sueeeee #CharliesAngels #MajorThrowback.” The three continue to be friends and are often spotted together in the city. Sanjay’s wife Maheep Kapoor also dropped heart emojis in response to the picture.

Maheep, too, shared a few unseen pictures to wish Suhana, as did Shanaya. She wrote with them, “While Ananya just made her debut, Shanaya is currently working as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor’s next film based on the life of Kargil braveheart Gunjan Saxena.”

Suhana has emerged as a style icon and made her magazine cover debut last year with Vogue India. In March, a video showing her dancing with her friends to a song by Kenny Loggins called Footloose had gone viral on the web.

Shah Rukh Khan, during his appearance at HT’s Most Stylish Awards, had said, “I don’t even think Suhana as a style icon. We just be as we are. It’s how the world looks at you is just because of the position I have in terms of entertainment.”

Here are some of the most glamourous pictures of Suhana Khan.

First Published: May 22, 2019 13:05 IST