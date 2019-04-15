Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana looks stunning in a new pic, shows how to do your Sunday right

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan may be years away from making her Bollywood debut but she sure enjoys star status. Every time the star kid is seen in a new photo, it goes viral within minutes. As a new photo featuring Suhana with a friend on social media emerged on Sunday and it was soon being shared widely.

Suhana is seen wearing an off-shoulder top in the photo with her hair left open. The photo simply says, “Sunday”. While Suhana has made her acting aspirations clear, her actor father has said that she has to first finish her education. “I am a big believer in education, so they (his kids) have to finish studying first… The minimum requirement is to graduate,” he had said earlier.

Suhana is pursuing her education in London in a private boarding school. She shuttled between the UK and her home in Mumbai where she is seen with her best friends, Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya.

She also spoke about moving away from home at 16 and said, “Moving away at age 16 was the best decision of my life. Living in a different environment and meeting so many new people helped me gain a lot of confidence. It’s about being able to do the little things, like walk on the street or take the train—stuff that was so hard to do in Mumbai. But living away also made me appreciate home so much more.”

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 12:40 IST