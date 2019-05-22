Shadaa trailer: Diljit Dosanjh finally gets to marry Kylie Jenner, Akshay Kumar calls it mad fun. Watch video

The trailer of Diljit Dosanjh’s new Punjabi film Shadaa is out now and has not just impressed his fans but also several Bollywood celebrities who can’t stop raving about the concept of the film. The film revolves around Diljit and Neeru Bajwa, who are past what the society considers eligible age of marriage.

Diljit desperately tries to find a suitable girl but in vain. Same goes for Neeru who seems to be quite different from the bride Diljit has in mind. With several rib-tickling dialogues, the film trailer offers a lot of laughs as Diljit goes all out in search of a suitable partner. He even justifies how being single is better than getting married. At the end, the actor is seen introducing a doll to his mother as his new bride, Kylie. Diljit’s fascination for TV personality and socialite Kylie Jenner is well known and has been included as part of the film plot.

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to talk about Shadaa trailer. He tweeted, “Shared, liked and laughed #Shadaa looks like mad fun...right up your alley! All the very best to you, @SinghAnurag79 and Aman Gill.” Varun Dhawan mentioned Diljit’s dialogue from the film meaning “those who marry are dogs” as he tweeted, “Hahaha Kutta Hove Jehda Viah Karave, check out the funny trailer of Diljit Dosanjh’s next punjabi film #Shadaa, directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, aur dekho Japani shaadi kyun nahi kar reh.” Arjun Kapoor also wrote, “Congratulations paaji !!! All the best to u & the team... looks like full on entertainment is on the way !!!”

The fans of the singer-actor also hailed the Shadaa trailer. A fan tweeted, “So finally @diljitdosanjh got married to kylie #Shadaa.” Another wrote, “superb...Dhartee female te o aasman male....Nd the last Kylie part...hilarious man!!!....Watching #Shadaa trailer ,a big smile on my face...”

The actor recently said in an interview that the story challenges the norms associated with the institution of marriage. Shadaa is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and is produced by Atul Bhalla, Amit Bhalla, Kesari director Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Pawan Gill. It is set to hit theatres on June 21.

First Published: May 22, 2019 11:45 IST