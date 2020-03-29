e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan watches Pati Patni Aur Woh with family, reveals why his mom is missing from video

Kartik Aaryan watches Pati Patni Aur Woh with family, reveals why his mom is missing from video

Kartik Aaryan posted a new video from the lockdown, in which his family was seen watching his film Pati Patni Aur Woh on television.

bollywood Updated: Mar 29, 2020 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A new video shared by Kartik Aaryan shows that he is sporting a full beard now.
Kartik Aaryan had lately been shooting round-the-clock, but the three-week lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is allowing him to spend quality time with family. He took to Instagram to share a video of his family enjoying his film Pati Patni Aur Woh on television.

“Apni picture Sunday ko Family ke saath baithke TV pe dekhne wali feeling (The feeling of watching your film on television with your family on a Sunday)... Still unbeaten. And Mummy Never waits for credits,” the actor wrote.

What caught the attention of netizens was Kartik’s full beard. His Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon wrote, “Ur beard!! full devdas grunge mode!” Designer Manish Malhotra complimented him and wrote, “Beard looks good.”

 

Kartik has been in self-isolation at his residence in Mumbai after the shoot of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has been urging fans to remain indoors and practice social distancing.

To drive the message home, Kartik came up with a viral monologue Corona Stop Karo Na a la Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He hit out at the people treating the coronavirus lockdown as a summer vacation and using it to party, travel or socialise. “IPL, Premier League, NBA, F1, schools, colleges...everything is closed. Film releases have been postponed, but you won’t stop,” he said.

Also read: How much did Khans contribute towards coronavirus relief? Nikhil Dwivedi says Salman, Shah Rukh spend ‘substantially’

Kartik’s monologue got a shoutout from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. He then came out with a remix version as well, promising to keep reminding everyone to stay home.

Meanwhile, Kartik also shared a glimpse of what his day at home looks like. In a video shared on his Instagram, he was seen washing the dishes. “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.... #Repost @dr.kiki_ Dont mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home,” his caption read.

