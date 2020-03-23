Kartik Aaryan thanks PM Narendra Modi for sharing Corona Stop Karo Na monologue, says ‘will keep reminding’

bollywood

The coronavirus is a global pandemic and is rapidly spreading in India, as well. Bollywood celebrities are using their online reach to draw attention to its risks and promote preventive practices such as social distancing. Kartik Aaryan decided to create awareness about coronavirus the way he knows best - through a viral monologue a la Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Kartik’s monologue took social media by storm and even got a nod from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, the actor has taken to Instagram to thank the PM for his acknowledgment, and promised to do his bit to keep reminding everyone to keep social contact to a minimum. “Thank you @narendramodi Sir. Will keep reminding everyone. GARMIYON KI CHHUTTIYAN NAHI CHALU HO GAYI HAIN (Summer vacations have not begun). #CoronaStopKaroNa,” he wrote.

In his monologue, which was two minutes and 24 seconds long, Kartik targetted those people who were treating the coronavirus shutdown as a summer vacation and going on walks in the park, meeting their friends and playing cricket on the streets, among other things. “IPL, Premier League, NBA, F1, schools, colleges...everything is closed. Film releases have been postponed, but you won’t stop,” he said.

Kartik cited the example of Italy and China, where the coronavirus pandemic has claimed thousands of lives, and said that if we do not take precautions now, we are headed the same way. He urged his followers to not party, travel or socialise.

Meanwhile, Kartik expressed his gratitude towards the people providing medical and other essential services during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak during the janta curfew on Sunday. He shared a picture of himself banging a plate and wrote, “#TaaliBajaoThaliBajao. It’s DIVINE. It’s MAGIC. With everyone coming together, the ENERGY is through the roof!! We all Salute the Selfless Heroes !! Thank you @narendramodi sir for bringing the country together in this way!! #JantaCurfew #CoronaStopKaroNa.”

The shoot of Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Rajasthan was stalled, as the coronavirus outbreak intensified in the country. He is currently in Mumbai, in self-isolation.

