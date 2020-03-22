india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:59 IST

Today at 5 pm for 5 mins: PM Modi tweets Janta Curfew reminder

HT Correspondent

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reminded people about the ‘5 minutes at 5pm’ during the Janta Curfew on Sunday to show their appreciation for those who are serving others at the risk of getting infected by the coronavirus themselves.

“Do remember, 5 pm this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. Janta Curfew,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The ‘Janta Curfew’ started at 7am after the Prime Minister on Thursday called for individual ‘determination’ and “restraint through social distancing” to fight the global pandemic. It will end at 9pm on Sunday.

Several politicians and celebrities have also come out in support of the Janta Curfew.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi praised singers Malini Awasthi and Pritam Bharatwan for spreading awareness with their coronavirus-themed renditions.

The number of Covid-19 patients in India jumped to 370 on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

India reported two deaths from the highly contagious virus—one each in Maharashtra and Bihar—taking the fatalities across the country to six, as per state authorities.

Gujarat also reported one death in Surat city.