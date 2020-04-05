Kartik Aryan posts shirtless pic amid self-isolation: ‘You can lockdown a man, you can’t lockdown his hair’

bollywood

Apr 05, 2020

Actor Kartik Aaryan, like nearly all of Indian film and television celebs, is living in voluntary isolation. On Saturday, the actor posted a picture of himself, from a previous photo shoot, on a boat, out in the sea.

He is shirtless and is looking away from the camera, but what is striking is his hair. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote: “Udein jab jab Zulfein meri, You can Lockdown a Man, You cant Lockdown his Hair.” The image got a response from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani , who left a red-heart emoji.

Kartik has an avid fan following, which is evident from the comments fans left on the post. One user said “I love this guy, who have body...” while another wrote “Uffooo.. Garmi.” A third person said “Yaar why so hot.” Not all comments were all about admiration. One person joked: “Stay at home not on the boat.”

Like many in Bollywood, Kartik too has donated for coronavirus relief. He contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund.

“It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I have earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs 1 crore to the PM-Cares fund. I urge all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible,” the actor wrote on Instagram on March 30.

Kartik, meanwhile, is having fun at home. Earlier this month, he celebrated his sister Kritika Tiwari’s birthday by baking a cake. On April 1, he took to Instagram, to share pictures of “biscuit cake” he baked for his sister amid Covid-19 lockdown.

“Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years.... Chota Cake Banane gaya, Bada Biscuit ban gaya...(Went to make a small cake instead made a big biscuit cake) Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi ..Pride of the family,” he captioned the image.

(With IANS inputs)

