Kartik Aaryan jokes he is ready for Baghban remake after taking FaceApp challenge: ‘Casting for heroine’s role’

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:11 IST

Remember the FaceApp age filter that went viral last year? It looks like Kartik Aaryan got the memo slightly late. The actor hopped on the bandwagon and shared an edited picture of his Pati Patni Aur Woh character Chintu Tyagi on Instagram.

Kartik used the old-age filter on his photo and quipped that he was ready to star in the remake of Ravi Chopra’s family drama Baghban, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. “Ageing Gracefully in Lockdown. Lets Remake Baghban now. Casting for Heroines role. Pls send in your entries,” he wrote.

Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comments section that Kartik resembled Ronit Roy. Several Instagram users commented that he looked good even after using the old-age filter. “Phir v handsome ho (You still look handsome),” one user wrote. “Still I love you,” another wrote.

Kartik, who returned to Mumbai after the shoot of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Rajasthan was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been sharing pictures and videos from his quarantine diaries. He has been using the much-needed break from work to spend time with family.

Recently, Kartik attempted to bake a cake for his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari’s birthday, but it went horribly wrong and ended up becoming a large biscuit. He shared pictures of the same on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kartik has been urging fans to remain indoors during the coronavirus pandemic through his ‘Corona Stop Karo Na’ monologue as well as his glimpses from his day-to-day activities at home, be it washing dishes or watching a film with his family.

Kartik also contributed Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund. “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible,” his statement read.

