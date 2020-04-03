e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan jokes he is ready for Baghban remake after taking FaceApp challenge: ‘Casting for heroine’s role’

Kartik Aaryan jokes he is ready for Baghban remake after taking FaceApp challenge: ‘Casting for heroine’s role’

Kartik Aaryan used the photo-editing app FaceApp on a picture of his Pati Patni Aur Woh character, Chintu Tyagi.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan joked that he is “ageing gracefully” and is ready for the Baghban remake.
Kartik Aaryan joked that he is “ageing gracefully” and is ready for the Baghban remake.
         

Remember the FaceApp age filter that went viral last year? It looks like Kartik Aaryan got the memo slightly late. The actor hopped on the bandwagon and shared an edited picture of his Pati Patni Aur Woh character Chintu Tyagi on Instagram.

Kartik used the old-age filter on his photo and quipped that he was ready to star in the remake of Ravi Chopra’s family drama Baghban, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. “Ageing Gracefully in Lockdown. Lets Remake Baghban now. Casting for Heroines role. Pls send in your entries,” he wrote.

Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comments section that Kartik resembled Ronit Roy. Several Instagram users commented that he looked good even after using the old-age filter. “Phir v handsome ho (You still look handsome),” one user wrote. “Still I love you,” another wrote.

 

Kartik, who returned to Mumbai after the shoot of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Rajasthan was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been sharing pictures and videos from his quarantine diaries. He has been using the much-needed break from work to spend time with family.

Recently, Kartik attempted to bake a cake for his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari’s birthday, but it went horribly wrong and ended up becoming a large biscuit. He shared pictures of the same on Instagram.

Also see | Rangoli Chandel mocks ‘lame’ videos of celebrities taking Safe Hands Challenge: ‘Haha, what fools’

Meanwhile, Kartik has been urging fans to remain indoors during the coronavirus pandemic through his ‘Corona Stop Karo Na’ monologue as well as his glimpses from his day-to-day activities at home, be it washing dishes or watching a film with his family.

Kartik also contributed Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund. “It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible,” his statement read.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘With full weight of law’: MHA orders FIRs against 960 foreign Jamaat workers, sponsors
‘With full weight of law’: MHA orders FIRs against 960 foreign Jamaat workers, sponsors
‘Take strict action against those attacking healthcare workers’: MHA to states
‘Take strict action against those attacking healthcare workers’: MHA to states
Covid-19: Govt preps to track grid for likely power fluctuation on April 5
Covid-19: Govt preps to track grid for likely power fluctuation on April 5
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Once rusty VW van from 1950s gets a jet engine, claims to blaze at 250 kmph
Once rusty VW van from 1950s gets a jet engine, claims to blaze at 250 kmph
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news