Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor troll each other on Instagram: ‘Emoji has nothing to do with picture Katrina’

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:26 IST

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram feud is nowhere close to resolution. The actors are still at each others’ throats, looking for fresh ways to pull the other guy’s leg.

Katrina took aim again on Thursday when Arjun shared a special post on the five-year anniversary of his film Finding Fanny. “Love never dies...it’s always there somewhere #5YearsOfFindingFanny,” he captioned a video montage of pictures and still from the film. Katrina replied, “Look at u.” She was most likely bringing to every one’s notice how he used to be leaner all those years ago.

When it was his turn, Arjun didn’t let Katrina get away easily either. Katrina shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram, which showed her enjoying a chill day in. She simply used a coffee emoji to caption the post. “The emoji has nothing to do with the picture Katrina... is that a clue for Karan to join u for Koffee on Takht,” he commented. Katrina replied quite defensively, saying, “@arjunkapoor this is the body language when one drinks coffee.” Arjun replied, “BTW just joking Katrina Kaif. Don’t be firing me later. Loving the vibe though.”

This isn’t the first time they have trolled each other on the ‘gram. Katrina had shared pictures of herself from her birthday trip to Mexico in July. “U’ve basically gone for a photoshoot,” he commented on one of the pictures. However, he quickly realised that maybe he should be kinder to Katrina on her birthday. “Ok on ur birthday I shall be nice Katrina. Have a super birthday ur a mad kind goofy soul and I love u because of ur nonsense not despite it,” he wrote in another comment.

On another picture, Arjun had written, “Watch where you going girl! Hope you didn’t walk into the pillar while posing”. “I’ll be careful,” Katrina replied.

Katrina and Arjun shared the couch on Koffee With Karan last season when she appeared with Anushka Sharma. The three appeared to share great equation with each other.

Katrina will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Arjun wil be seen in Panipat with Sanjay Dutt. Katrina and Arjun have never worked together.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 15:26 IST