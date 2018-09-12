Katrina Kaif gives a peek into Aamir Khan’s thug life, done the way only he can

Aamir Khan is a perfectionist who can fit into any role. Whether it is Mahavir Phogat of Dangal or an alien in PK, we always expect the unexpected from him.

Maybe he can next pick up the role of a don, very Don Corleone, given the latest photo shared by his Thugs of Hindostan co-star Katrina Kaif.

On Wednesday, Katrina posted a black-and-white picture of Aamir holding a pipe as he smiled for the picture. Katrina captioned the picture, “#thuglife @_aamirkhan.”

The pose and the picture is very old-school. This picture has received great love from people on the internet. Katrina’s latest photo was flooded with comments about how great Aamir looked.

This is the second time that Aamir and Katrina are collaborating on a film after Dhoom 3. Thugs of Hindostan also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

According to a report in Filmfare, a source was quoted as saying, “Aamir, Adi and director Victor want to give Indian audiences the biggest visual spectacle of all time and they are going the distance to ensure they deliver a jaw-dropping big screen experience. They are editing the film in the massive preview theatre of YRF so that they can gauge how the footage is looking on the big screen. It is an extremely novel but also a very logical move on the part of YRF. They will lock the edit of the film on the big screen and not on the small monitors where films are generally edited and seen.”

It is also speculated that the teaser of the film may release on September 27, which is the birth anniversary of director-producer Yash Chopra.

