Katrina Kaif is all smiles as she steps out with an umbrella amid Mumbai monsoon

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:21 IST

Katrina Kaif has shared a fresh picture of herself in mood for the Mumbai rains. The actor can be seen in a white hoodie and shorts as she flashes a big smile to the camera while holding a bright yellow umbrella.

She shared it with a viral quote, “When it rains , I share my umbrella. If I have no umbrella, I share the rain . - anonymous.”

Katrina is all set to team up with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter for horror-comedy film Phone Booth. Last month, the trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film with their fans and announced that the film will release in 2021. It is expected to go on the floors later this year.

In the picture, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan were seen dressed in black suits with white shirts. “The one-stop-shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021,” Katrina wrote in the caption. Ishaan, on the other hand, revealed in his caption that the first look of the cast of the film has been “locked” since March due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown and shutdown of the entertainment industry.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh further revealed that the film will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Katrina was supposed to see the release of her film Sooryavanshi in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now release in theatres around Diwali this year. While Akshay Kumar will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai, Katrina will be seen as his wife in the film. The Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Jackie Shroff with guest appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as well.

