Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif is stunning in red as she shoots on the beach, see pic

Katrina Kaif is stunning in red as she shoots on the beach, see pic

Actor Katrina Kaif is back at work. Busy with a beach photoshoot in the island nation of Maldives, the actor has shared a new fiery image. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katrina Kaif at Maldives.
Katrina Kaif at Maldives.
         

Actor Katrina Kaif has been sharing stunning pictures from Maldives where she is busy with work. On Friday, however, she shared a picture from a photoshoot, dressed in bold red.

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote: “Coming soon @falgunishanepeacockindia @kaybykatrina Photographed by @vishwaphotographyofficial. Styled and Creative direction @nupurmehta18. Make up @danielcbauer. Hair @georgiougabriel. Outfits @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock. Location @discoversoneva @n2root.” In the picture, she was seen sitting on sand with the fiery red dress adding bold colour to her.

 

Katrina had been having fun in Maldives. On Thursday, she shared two stunning pictures of herself by the blue waters and called it “paradise found”. She had shared another stunning picture in multi-colour striped dress and had mentioned that she was in the island nation for a shoot.

Couple of days prior to this, she had shared a picture from the airport in the PPE outfit and had written: “Safety first outfits not bad either.” After staying home for months, in october she had stepped out of home for work and had shared a picture.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares bright beach pics from Maldives, gives tour of her stunning room with private pool

On her film work front, Katrina will be seen next in Sooryavanshi, which also stars Akshay Kumar. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh feature in extended cameos in the film. Katrina was seen last in films such as Bharat with Salman Khan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. While Bharat scored big on the box office, Zero sank without a trace. In both the films, her work came up for praise - Kumud in Bharat and Babita in Zero.

