Katrina Kaif poses in a blue swimsuit from her recent holiday, Alia Bhatt gives her stamp of approval. See pics

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:11 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif flew off to Mexico to celebrate her birthday on July 16 and has been in holiday mood since then. She shared gorgeous pictures from the beach resort, much to the envy of many. Now, she has shared two pictures in swimsuit as she frolics in shallow water by the sea and internet can’t keep calm.

Wearing a dark blue swin suit, Katrina looks happy. Sharing it, she wrote on Instagram: “last one ..... now back to work.” Though she doesn’t mention the place, it looks like it is one from her birthday holiday. Katrina began sharing pictures from Mexico ahead of her birthday and needless to say, they were stunning. Many of her colleagues went gaga over the pictures, including Alia Bhatt and stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a bench. She is seen dressed in a black-and-white spaghetti strap crop top teamed with high waisted faded blue jeans. Katrina captioned the image: “When someone says ‘palat’.”

Katrina Kaif enjoying in the blue waters.

On the acting front, Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi is the new addition in Shetty’s cop drama universe after the his Singham films and Simmba.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 hit, Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27 next year.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 18:11 IST