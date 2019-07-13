Katrina Kaif poses in blue swimsuit and her fans fall in love all over again. See pic

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a new picture from a beach on Instagram. The actor looks stunning in a blue bikini as she stares at the camera with the blue sea in the background.

Katrina captioned it with heart emojis. Shweta Bachchan was among the first ones to like the picture and dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Stylish Anaita Shroff Adajania, too, responded to the picture with a heart emoji.

Several of her fans also praised the actor for her beauty. A fan wrote, “I’m in love with the shape of you.” Another wrote, “Queen’s birthday week...slaying our mermaid... love you so much queen !” One more user commented, “Dayummmmmm even if you had a twin I’d still go for you.”

The actor will celebrate her birthday on July 16. She is currently basking in the success of her film, Bharat. She starred opposite Salman Khan in the film which also had Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film collected Rs 211 crore at the domestic box office.

She was also seen in two highly anticipated movies of 2018: Thugs of Hindostan and Zero. While she shared the screen space with Aamir Khan in Thugs, she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. However, both the films failed to perform well at the box office.

Katrina will now be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She is currently shooting for the film and had shared pictures from the filming of the recreated version of rain song, Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Also read: Ranveer Singh on his first reaction to seeing Deepika Padukone after a long trip: ‘I grab my wife and kiss her’

The actor is reported to have hiked her fee and is being approached for everything from cars to cosmetics. A DNA report quoted a source as saying, “Apart from being one of the most sought-after names in the brand world, Katrina is also a regular on most ‘search’ and ‘popularity measurement’ lists, speaking volumes of the kind of reach the star has. After Bharat, she has been approached in the F&B and lifestyle spaces, all of whom are offering almost 40 per cent more than her brand fee.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 08:46 IST