Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan’s Bharat leaks online a day after release

Actors Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s latest film, Bharat has leaked online. A report in The Indian Express says the film was leaked on notorious website Tamil Rockers after its release on Wednesday.

This year itself, films like Kalank, Gully Boy, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister, Thackeray, Maharshi, Aladdin, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame were also leaked on the torrent site.

However, the film’s makers still have a lot to celebrate. Bharat emerged as Salman’s biggest opener ever, and Katrina’s second biggest, with first day collection of Rs 42.3 crore. It ranks second on the list of Bollywood movies with the biggest opening day collection, second only to Thugs of Hindostan.

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Salman on Thursday took to social media to thank his fans for giving “me my career’s biggest opening ever”.

He tweeted: “Big thank you to all for giving me my career’s biggest opening ever.” “What made me the happiest and proudest is when during a scene in my film, national anthem is recited and every one stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind,” Salman added.

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an official remake of the Korean film An Ode To My Father. The Bollywood film depicts the history of India along with the life of an ordinary man.

After receiving a positive response from the audience, Zafar said in a statement: “It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with Bharat. “I’m ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make Bharat a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place,” he said. The film also features Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Satish Kaushik and Disha Patani.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 16:53 IST