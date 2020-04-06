Keep calm and cook on!

bollywood

Apr 06, 2020

The outbreak of Covid-19 has brought life as we know it to a standstill, but as they say, every cloud has a silver lining. With restrictions on movement, now is the best time for one to hone skills, pursue hobbies or work out indoors. And what better way to enjoy being home than relishing some lip-smacking, home-cooked meals.

It is said that cooking is a stress-buster, and the aroma arising from a melting pot of ingredients gets one going. This is the mantra our Bollywood celebrities are following as they self-isolate during the lockdown.

Actor Deepika Padukone recently whipped up a simple, quick dessert for hubby, actor Ranveer Singh, using vanilla ice cream, crushed biscuits and a generous serving of chocolate, while Richa Chadha prepared a wholesome vegan pesto pasta with garlic sautéed mushroom. Actor Yami Gautam, too, tried her hands at cooking by baking gluten-free bread.

Actors Karisma Kapoor and Kriti Sanon indulged in baking sessions at home. While Kapoor baked a chocolate cake for her family and staff at home, Sanon decided to give the conventional pudding a healthy twist by baking it with chia and dark chocolate.

Experts believe the key to enjoying cooking is mindfulness, and learning to observe the little things such as bubbles of boiling water etc. To feel the process and experience the taste is what’s vital, opines Dr Rahul Bagle, a psychiatrist.

“When you cook something for your family with a lot of effort and when your family eats it, their appreciation of the dish creates a sense of happiness in your mind. Lots of positive emotions roll in and you are stress free,” adds Dr Shanu Srivastava, senior psychologist.

Gargi Vishnoi, a counselling psychologist based out of Jaipur, says, “Cooking as a process gives the cook an opportunity to be in a state of ‘flow’, which in psychology is a state of mind where it’s fully immersed, totally oblivious to the surroundings. Such a state releases dopamine, a ‘happy hormone’ that automatically brings down stress levels.”

A lockdown is clearly a tough time, especially for children, who are forced to stay indoors. At a time like this, it would be best for couples to keep their children engaged by teaching them the basics and sow the seed of culinary skills, early on.

“Cooking is a mechanism of unifying members of a family, helping instill an attitude of gratitude, provides a space for reflection on the privileges we all hold. It acts as a fabulous developmental activity for young children,” says Kamna Chhibber, clinical psychologist. So, what are you waiting for? Don your chef hats and get cooking and make the most of this time!

