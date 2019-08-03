Khandaani Shafakhana box office collection day 1: Hobbs and Shaw knocks out Sonakshi Sinha’s film

bollywood

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:30 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s latest film Khandaani Shafakhana has proved to be a major disappointment at the box office. The film earned a meagre Rs 75 lakh on opening day, according to a report on Box Office India.

A comedy film about a woman running a sex clinic, the film was rejected by the audience for Hollywood release Hobbs and Shaw, which earned Rs 11 crore on Friday. The latest addition to the Fast and Furious franchise, the film is the sixth best Hollywood opener in India. However, it still could not surpass the opening day collections of Fast & Furious 7 had which collected Rs 12 crore in 2015.

Khandaani Shafakhana, which also stars Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah, was not a hit with the critics either. Raja Sen wrote in his review for Hindustan Times, “Despite visible attempts at sincerity, the actress (Sonakshi) can’t make the character work, and that isn’t just because of her inconsistent Punjabi accent. Baby Bedi is a poorly written character of convenience, witless in one scene and quick in another, behaving as the script needs her to, and not how the character would.”

Hobbs and Shaw, starring Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, received mixed reviews. Rohan Naahar wrote in his review for Hindustan Times, “While there are more than a few moments of genuine humour - thanks mostly to a couple of unexpected cameos that I will not spoil here - and the action is certainly more refined than it ever has been in this series, Hobbs & Shaw never really amounts to more than the sum of its parts.”

The film, despite its good opening, may not be able to carry the momentum. The Box Office India reports suggests the action genre ‘does not tend to have legs’ in India. The film could register good weekend numbers and the rest would depend on public reports.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 14:20 IST