Sonakshi Sinha has transformed from a star into a character in Khandaani Shafakhana, says director

bollywood

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:57 IST

Director Shilpi Das Gupta says she has tried to explore the prejudices that exist between a man and a woman in society through her small-town drama, Khandaani Shafakhana.

Starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, the film is a light-hearted story about a girl who inherits her uncle’s sex clinic in Hoshiarpur and the difficulties she faces in running it. “In today’s day and age the India we are living in, it is a novel idea about an ordinary girl trying to do something that dazzles people. This is like an unheard scenario in some parts of our country, “she said.

Also read: Khandaani Shafakhana review | Sonakshi Sinha is no Ayushmann Khurrana

Talking about the film’s protagonist, she adds, “She has amazingly transformed from a star to this character. For a first time director to have an actor that is so committed was a huge help.” The film talks about the taboo around sex education in our society in a humorous way.

Watch | Khandaani Shafakhana actors Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah on their celeb crushes

“One can approach a subject in a serious way or with wit. The result of both these methods will be surprisingly different. I feel if you show people what they fear the most in a humorous way, people can accept it better as it makes them feel comfortable, it is market and people-friendly.

“A lot of girls are independent but still they are fighting against some kind of system. How many of us are actually pushing the girl child in everything that they want to do? Unknowingly, certain things are built into us through generations. Baby Bedi (Sonakshi) is a by-product of all this,” Shilpi said.

“We are not talking about equality. We are trying to make people aware that there are fundamental things in human beings, be it a man or a woman that people need to talk about openly and freely. You don’t need to assimilate or equate your sexual issues to your masculinity or sexual needs to being a woman. The film is about being open about these fundamental things,” she said.

The film also has Annu Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Badshah playing pivotal roles. It releases on August 2.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 14:57 IST