Kota Rani: Phantom Films to produce film on last Hindu queen of Kashmir. Details inside

bollywood

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:39 IST

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is in news for more than one reason. Aside from all that is going on in the aftermath of the removal of Article 370, Bollywood is taking interest in the history of Kashmir. A film has been announced on the last Hindu queen of Kashmir, Kota Rani.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films have come together to produce a film on Kota Rani, often called the Cleopatra of Kashmir. Sharing the news, the official handle of Phantom Films wrote: “Here is perhaps the most relevant story today that you need to know.. @RelianceEnt& #Phantom are proud to announce a film on the last Hindu queen of Kashmir, #KotaRani. @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena.”

Here is perhaps the most relevant story today that you need to know.. @RelianceEnt & #Phantom are proud to announce a film on the last Hindu queen of Kashmir, #KotaRani.@Shibasishsarkar @madmantena — Phantom Films (@FuhSePhantom) August 27, 2019

The 14th queen of Kashmir is said to have fought and protected her land from invaders. Not only was she a brave warrior, she was known to be a great administrator and able military strategist. What’s more, she was strikingly beautiful who used her beauty to gain power over men, says a report in DNA.

Speaking to the paper, the film’s producer Madhu Mantena said, “It’s a matter of great surprise that as Indians we don’t know enough or at all about a personality like Kota Rani. It would be no exaggeration to compare her to Cleopatra and a lot of things that we are witnessing today are directly related to her story. Her life was extremely dramatic and she is perhaps one of the most able woman rulers India has produced till now. It would be a shame not to know about her.”

Shibashish Sarkar, the CEO of a studio that’s co-producing the movie, was quoted as saying, “Our main aim is to make a remarkable film on Kota Rani, which will reach as many people as possible. Her character has many shades but without a doubt, she is one of the tallest female characters to have come out of our country. Paradoxically very few of us know how she kept Kashmir valley away from the invaders.”

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 11:38 IST