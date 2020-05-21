e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Krishna Shroff jokes she will ‘never have a double chin’ in photos with boyfriend Eban Hyams

Krishna Shroff jokes she will ‘never have a double chin’ in photos with boyfriend Eban Hyams

Krishna Shroff is missing her boyfriend Eban Hyams, who is currently in Australia with his family. She shared a sweet picture of them with a funny caption.

bollywood Updated: May 21, 2020 18:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Krishna Shroff, the daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff, is missing her boyfriend Eban Hyams during the lockdown. She remembered him with an adorable snapshot shared on her Instagram Stories, and joked that she will ‘never have a double chin’ in their pictures, as he is much taller than her.

“Thanks for being almost a foot taller than me, so that no matter the picture, I never have a double chin. Miss ya boo,” she wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

While Krishna and Eban spent the initial days of the lockdown together at her sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, he later flew to Australia to be with his family.

Earlier this month, Krishna and Eban came together for a live session on Instagram, to celebrate one year of their first meeting. Eban shared that Krishna was planning to fly down to Australia ‘soon’ to spend some quality time with him and was waiting for her paperwork to come through.

During the chat, Eban also revealed that marriage was ‘on the cards’ for him and Krishna. When a fan wanted to know if they were married, he replied, “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards.”

Unlike her father and brother, Krishna is not interested in entering films. “When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it’s not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera... I am a very private person. I like my own zone and I like being in my own space,” she told IANS in an earlier interview.

“If I am not passionate about that one thing then, I won’t give it my 100 per cent. I am a very competitive person, so if I know that I can’t give my 100 per cent to something, then I am not going to be the best at it and that’s when I just refuse to do it,” she added.

