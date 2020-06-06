Kriti Kharbanda: Taking care of your mental health isn’t being ‘selfish’, it’s being normal

bollywood

Actor Kriti Kharbanda isn't one to hold back when it comes to talking about mental health. Especially in the current crisis, which is only adding to people’s miseries.

“I’ve been very vocal about my mental health. I’m someone who did seek help in the past when I was going through a certain kind of ordeal in my life where I felt like therapy would help me,” he says, adding, “It’s also very important to talk about the domestic violence cases in India, which is disturbing and sad. It has come down to this, that we discuss it so vocally and people aren’t realising how wrong it is.”

In fact, due to this factor, the actor feels cases of people suffering from mental health issues won’t increase after the lockdown.

“It’s happening as we speak,” says Kharbanda, “The key to deal with that is to accept you can have an issue. A lot of people don’t even accept it. I didn’t the first time I realised I needed help. I wasn’t happy mentally and felt a bit depressed, but didn’t realise till my friends talked to me.”

And that’s when Kharbanda first took the initiative to take care of herself.

“Honestly, when we take care of ourselves, it’s termed ‘selfish’. It’s not selfish, taking care of yourself and wanting to be good and happy mentally. It’s being normal, but it’s called selfish because people are not used to putting themselves first,” she adds.

What baffles Kharbanda, 31, is the attitude some people exhibit when you speak up about not feeling good mentally.

“It’s always about ‘The whole world is going through it, why the hell are you crying?’. This is the reaction from most people. Having said that, I don’t care what’s happening to the rest of the world, because my mind is scre*ed! Literally, that’s the fight. I understand the world is going through it, they have the power to deal with it, you don’t have the mental capacity for it. That is step one, you wanting help, acceptance is key,” she maintains.

Revealing further how technology has come to the rescue in the current times of social distancing, Kharbanda says, “Right now, I know a lot of mental health NGOs taking on cases on video calls and providing therapy there. I myself am one of those people who have received it.”

