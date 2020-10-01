Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma post hard-hitting notes after Hathras, Balrampur rape cases: ‘Nothing changes, nothing’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:53 IST

Raising questions over the power of society to instill “fear” in the minds of “such monsters”, actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Thursday expressed shock over Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur rape incident, which followed close on heels of Hathras gang-rape.

“Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape!?! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life,” Anushka wrote in her Instagram stories.

“This is beyond comprehension, so distressing! Is there any fear in the minds of such men? How do we as a society put fear in them and protect our women? #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur,” she added. In Balrampur, a 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped, died on the way to hospital on Wednesday.

Kriti, taking to Instagram, wrote, “Its not a new story, its an old one! We have witnessed several such cases that made us angry, disgusted, upset, numb and scared all at the same time! People voiced in millions, protested, condemned, demanded the culprits to be given the most horrifying punishment possible, participated in candle marches and more! But the sad truth is that NOTHING changes!! NOTHING!”

Citing the number of rape incidents in India, she added, “It is the MINDSET that needs to change! The patriarchal thinking that is set so so deep in people’s minds for years! It needs to change from the very base! The upbringing of both boys and girls.. that doesn’t teach them to differentiate or doesn’t tell them that men are superior or crying is a girls’s thing, that boys can be out till late, but girls shouldn’t. Instead of worshipping your daughters and touching their feet on Kanjak/Ashtami, give them equal treatment and equal opportunities! Tell them they are no less and educate them so they can become independent.”

She added that gender equality can only begin at home, “Instead of pampering your sons, saying “boys will be boys” and telling them that they should know how to control their wives, teach them that a man isn’t “manly” if he cannot respect a woman! When Gender Equality will start at HOME, change is inevitable!”

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped at Hathras while she was out to collect fodder with her mother. She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.