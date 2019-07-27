Kriti Sanon celebrates 29th birthday with sister Nupur Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra. See pics, video

Actor Kriti Sanon turns 29 on Saturday, a day after the release of her film, Arjun Patiala. The actor ringed in her big day in the company of her sister Nupur Sanon and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who seem to have given her a surprise.

Nupur shared a video from Kriti’s midnight birthday celebrations, which showed the actor cutting her birthday cake and captioned it, “Khush reh tu bas (always be happy)”. Wearing a red pullover and shorts, Kriti is seen holding her hair from falling on the cake as she blows the candles. Her sister sings in the background, “Happy birthday Kritzu.”

Kriti Sanon cuts her birthday cake at midnight. ( Instagram )

Kriti Sanon offers a piece of the cake as sister Nupur Sanon and casting director Mukesh Chhabra record the cake-cutting ceremony. ( Instagram )

Mukesh also wished the actor on Instagram. Sharing a collage of her pictures, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @kritisanon I hope this birthday brings you as much joy as you bring to all of us. You are a wonderful and pure soul. Stay the same always and keep feeding me Rajma chawal okay life long ?? I love you. Lots of Love your bhai...nazar na lage.” Kriti replied to him saying, “Hhahahaha! Rajma chawal-always! :))”

The actor recently shared her birthday plans in an interview to Pinkvilla. She said, “Last year, I threw my first filmibash on my birthday, but that was an exception. Dinesh Vijan’s (producer-director) birthday is a day before mine, so we celebrated it together. But I am more of a pyjama party person. I like to chill at home with close friends and family, rather than go clubbing.”

She added, “I have told my family to not do anything, but I am aware that my sister (Nupur) and friends are planning some surprise for me, I think it’s a get-together.”

Kriti recently walked the ramp at the India Couture Week in Delhi for designers Shyamal and Bhumika. Reflecting on her journey from being a model to a showstopper, the actor told IANS post the event, “I have walked as a model for the fashion week. While I was coming down the escalator, I realised that I have come down the same escalator as a model many, many times.”

Kriti Sanon, centre, and other models display creations by Indian designers Shyamal & Bhumika during the India Couture Week in New Delhi, India. ( AP )

Kriti stars opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Arjun Patiala, which also stars Varun Sharma. The film was poorly received by critics and opened low at the box office. According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, it collected around Rs 1.25 crore on day one.

This is Kriti’s second film of the year. She was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi, which went on to become her biggest hit with collections of over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

The actor has two more films lined up for release this year. She will appear in multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4, with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. It is set to release on October 25. She will also be seen as Parvati Bai in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat which is set to hit theatres on December 6.

