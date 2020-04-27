e-paper
Kriti Sanon says star kids get their second movies before first one is out: 'It took me 3 years to get my Vogue cover'

Kriti Sanon says star kids get their second movies before first one is out: ‘It took me 3 years to get my Vogue cover’

Kriti Sanon has talked about how star kids do get an unfair advantage in Bollywood when it comes to securing movie roles and other projects.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:48 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kriti Sanon says it took her three years to get her first Vogue cover.
         

Actor Kriti Sanon is grateful for all the success she has enjoyed in Bollywood so far. However, she also acknowledges that the journey would have been much easier if she had been the child of a star.

Talking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Kriti talked about all the self doubt she went through in the early days of her career. “When you don’t come from a film family, you don’t get your second film before your first film releases. Which happens when you come from a film family, many times. To even come on magazine covers is a big deal. You have to go through a lot to reach that place. Like coming on a Filmfare cover for the first time.My Vogue cover was after about three years and I have done only one till now,” she said.

 

Shah Rukh Khan’s teenage daughter Suhana was heavily criticised two years ago when she appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine with no projects to her credit. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan had booked a second film Simmba, before her first film Kedarnath had released.

Kriti added, “I just feel like those things, the small struggles which you sometimes see happening very easily with other people and you’re like ‘why, what?’. I am probably way more experienced. But I feel those are the times that you let go of the clutter in you brain because there are more important things and you have to start seeing the good side and the opportunities that your are getting as an outsider.”

Kriti will next be seen Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar. It is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay. Kriti stars in the film in the lead role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.

The film is slated to be released in July.

