Kartik Aaryan trolls Kriti Sanon’s dress, asks if Majnu bhai from Welcome painted it. She trolls him back

Kartik Aaryan pulled Kriti Sanon’s leg after she shared pictures of herself in an abstract print dress. See their funny exchange here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 26, 2020 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kriti Sanon got hilariously trolled by her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan after she shared a picture collage of herself on Instagram. It was the abstract zebra printed on her dress that caught his attention and he quipped, “Aapki kameez Majnu bhai ne paint ki hai (Has Majnu bhai painted your dress)?

Majnu bhai, Anil Kapoor’s character in Anees Bazmee’s Welcome, was an underworld don with a passion for painting. In a funny scene from the film, he makes an abstract painting of a donkey atop a horse.

Kriti teased Kartik back and replied to his comment saying, “Haha… haan, jo aapke kapde banata hai… unhone hi (Yes, the same person who makes your clothes).”

Kartik and Kriti worked together for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s hit Luka Chuppi, which came out last year. Speculation was rife that there was a cold war between them, as she was unhappy with him getting all the credit for the film’s success at the box office.

However, Kartik and Kriti shut down the rumours of a fight with a fun banter on Twitter. “Just because we don’t get papped outside restaurants doesn’t mean our love has reduced na,” she tweeted.

Also read: Sonu Nigam’s old azaan tweets surface again, he says it is ‘time for us all to come together’

Currently, Kartik is self-isolating with his family in Mumbai. He has been sharing fun videos on Instagram to keep fans entertained during the lockdown. He also started an online chat show Koki Poochega, in which he interviews frontline workers who are working during the coronavirus pandemic - doctors, police offers, social workers - as well as those who have successfully battled the deadly virus.

Kriti, meanwhile, is quarantining with her sister Nupur Sanon and her parents. She recently featured in the music video of Muskurayega India, a ‘song of hope’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. The video featured a number of other Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday, among others.

