e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sona Mohapatra accuses Kartik Aaryan of planting negative stories about her in the press: ‘MCP ego flared up?’

Sona Mohapatra accuses Kartik Aaryan of planting negative stories about her in the press: ‘MCP ego flared up?’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has accused actor Kartik Aaryan and his publicists of planting negative stories about her in the press, after she criticised a video shared by him.

bollywood Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sona Mohapatra had criticised a video shared by Kartik Aaryan.
Sona Mohapatra had criticised a video shared by Kartik Aaryan.
         

Singer Sona Mohapatra has accused actor Kartik Aaryan of having his publicists push negative stories about her in the media, after she criticised a video shared by him, in which he was perceived to have displayed misogynist behaviour. Kartik had deleted the controversial video after drawing criticism.

But Sona has now claimed that the actor is behind the negative stories running about her, in which it is being reported that she is being called out for her comments against Kartik. She wrote on Twitter on Thursday, “Sad how u are now going around pushing ur PR ppl to put up headlines about how ‘all’ ‘netizens’ r ‘slamming’ me for having issue with ur ‘silly- dangerous’video.I thought u realised ur folly @TheAaryanKartik,were genuine in your retraction... MCP ego flared up?”

 

 

She continued, “& dear all including the PR hungry @TheAaryanKartik, sister slapping him/u in a previous video doesn’t justify ur video either.This is India.What do the stats show?How many women thrash men at home vs the opposite?Which gender is likely to be more instigated towards violence?”

Kartik’s video showed the actor losing his cool after being served an unappetising meal prepared by his sister. In the video, Kartik could be seen tasting the food, frowning, and then hurling his sister off the balcony. “It is a slap in the face of those women who are trapped inside their home due to the coronavirus lockdown, suffering domestic violence,” Sona had written in a tweet.

Kartik addressed the controversy by deleting the video in question and posting another one in which his sister could be seen taking her ‘revenge’ on him. Sona had appreciated him taking down the controversial video.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan’s TikTok with sister called out for misogyny by Sona Mohapatra: ‘It’s a slap in faces of victims of domestic violence

Kartik has attracted criticism through the years for starring in multiple films with misogynist tones such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His film Pati Patni Aur Woh also had a monologue that made light of marital rape. The line was later removed from the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India studying Trump order barring immigration
India studying Trump order barring immigration
India slowed doubling rate of Covid-19 cases, ramped up testing: Officials
India slowed doubling rate of Covid-19 cases, ramped up testing: Officials
LIVE| ICMR looking into kits sourced from China: Govt official
LIVE| ICMR looking into kits sourced from China: Govt official
CSK picked Dhoni over me, that was dagger to my heart: Dinesh Karthik
CSK picked Dhoni over me, that was dagger to my heart: Dinesh Karthik
Ramazan 2020 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Muslims to look for crescent moon
Ramazan 2020 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Muslims to look for crescent moon
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news