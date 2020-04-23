Sona Mohapatra accuses Kartik Aaryan of planting negative stories about her in the press: ‘MCP ego flared up?’

bollywood

Singer Sona Mohapatra has accused actor Kartik Aaryan of having his publicists push negative stories about her in the media, after she criticised a video shared by him, in which he was perceived to have displayed misogynist behaviour. Kartik had deleted the controversial video after drawing criticism.

But Sona has now claimed that the actor is behind the negative stories running about her, in which it is being reported that she is being called out for her comments against Kartik. She wrote on Twitter on Thursday, “Sad how u are now going around pushing ur PR ppl to put up headlines about how ‘all’ ‘netizens’ r ‘slamming’ me for having issue with ur ‘silly- dangerous’video.I thought u realised ur folly @TheAaryanKartik,were genuine in your retraction... MCP ego flared up?”

Sad how u are now going around pushing ur PR ppl to put up headlines about how ‘all’ ‘netizens’ r ‘slamming’ me for having issue with ur ‘silly- dangerous’video.I thought u realised ur folly @TheAaryanKartik ,were genuine in your retraction when I 👏 that. MCP ego flared up? — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 23, 2020

& dear all including the PR hungry @TheAaryanKartik , sister slapping him/u in a previous video doesn’t justify ur video either.This is India.What do the stats show?How many women thrash men at home vs the opposite?Which gender is likely to be more instigated towards violence?🔴 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 23, 2020

She continued, “& dear all including the PR hungry @TheAaryanKartik, sister slapping him/u in a previous video doesn’t justify ur video either.This is India.What do the stats show?How many women thrash men at home vs the opposite?Which gender is likely to be more instigated towards violence?”

Kartik’s video showed the actor losing his cool after being served an unappetising meal prepared by his sister. In the video, Kartik could be seen tasting the food, frowning, and then hurling his sister off the balcony. “It is a slap in the face of those women who are trapped inside their home due to the coronavirus lockdown, suffering domestic violence,” Sona had written in a tweet.

Kartik addressed the controversy by deleting the video in question and posting another one in which his sister could be seen taking her ‘revenge’ on him. Sona had appreciated him taking down the controversial video.

Kartik has attracted criticism through the years for starring in multiple films with misogynist tones such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His film Pati Patni Aur Woh also had a monologue that made light of marital rape. The line was later removed from the film.

