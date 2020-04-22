Kartik Aaryan’s TikTok with sister called out for misogyny by Sona Mohapatra as Onir terms it ‘idiotic’, actor deletes video

bollywood

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 11:07 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s recent TikTok video with his sister Kritika has landed him in trouble.The video, shared earlier this week, showed Kartik ‘throwing’ Kritika off the balcony for not cooking a meal the way he likes it. The video has since been removed from his account.

Singer Sona Mohapatra retweeted a tweet that read, ‘Acting in misogynistic films is one thing, bhai ye ab khud ese scripting aur directing bhi kar rahe hain (now he is writing and editing these films as well)?’ Sona added, “This guy has become a youth idol by consistently starring in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their abusers.Call this out #India.He influences many more millions than Tangoli.”

This guy has become a youth idol by consistently 🌟ing in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their https://t.co/EF3ixCUdY6 this out #India.He influences many more millions than Tangoli https://t.co/g6dyLFvnEf — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to ... — Onir (@IamOnir) April 21, 2020

Even filmmaker Onir called the video ‘idiotic’. “Someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to,” he wrote in a tweet.

In the video, the actor was seen taking a bite of his chapati and hating it. He then moved towards his sister, held her braid by her braid and threw her out of the balcony. “No compromise on food quality,” he captioned the video.

Many Twitter users also defended Kartik and video, saying that it was all supposed to be a joke. “Why u people overthink everything, I don’t get it. Its just a video with a lighter vein , if our sister does the same thing , we don’t say it a domestic violence, chill,” wrote one. “Its a habit of most to convert simple things into complex. This was meant as a joke and nothing more than that. People who understand that criticisms is not always right,would learn to take simple things as simple only. High time to Stop analysing it in a negative way always,” wrote another.

He later shared a video that showed him getting slapped by his sister. Kritika is heard telling Kartik: “I’ve got a string, an invisible string. I’m going to put it through your ear.” Then she tells Kartik to “hold the invisible string” and asks him to pull it. As he pulls the string, Kritika slaps him on his cheek.

Kartik has garnered criticism through the years for starring in multiple films with misogynist tones such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His film Pati Patni Aur Woh also had a monologue that made light of marital rape. The line was later removed from the film.

