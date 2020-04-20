Kartik Aaryan’s crazy TikTok with sister gets hilarious response from Varun Dhawan: ‘What plants are you growing in the house?’

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 14:47 IST

Actor Kartik Aayan is minting one crazy TikTok after another and his partner in crime is his sister, Kritika Tiwari. On Saturday, he shared a video that proved how much he is strict about the quality of his food.

In the video, he can be seen taking a bite of a chapati, made by his sister, and clearly hates it. He then moved towards his sister, holds her by her braid and swings her out of the balcony. “No compromise on food quality,” he captioned the video.

Actor Varun Dhawan commented what all of us were thinking. “What plants are u guys growing in the house,” he wrote. Kartik gave a weird reply, “Plant No 1.” The siblings’ video also left his fans in splits. A user commented: “Hahahaa.”Another one wrote: “Thank you for making us laugh.”

Before this, Kartik had shared a funny recreated version of a popular scene from actor Hrithik Roshan’s movie Koi... Mil Gaya. Shot in the comfort of their home, the 29-year-old enacted the character of Hrithik’s Rohit while sister played Priety Zinta’s role. The actor is seen with an extension cord in his hand, a makeshift version of the machine that Roshan had in the movie to make contact with aliens. Kartik repeats Hrithik’s dialogue from the sci-fi film in the hilarious video. “Greek God vibes @hrithikroshan,” he captioned the post.

Kartik is complying with lockdown instructions imposed by the government in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The young star, throughout the lockdown period, has made distinctive efforts through social media, be it through his monologue or rapping, to raise awareness among the people about coronavirus and the importance to stay at home.

