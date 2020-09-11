e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon shocked at media chaos on flight with Kangana Ranaut onboard: ‘How is this even allowed?’

Kriti Sanon shocked at media chaos on flight with Kangana Ranaut onboard: ‘How is this even allowed?’

Kriti Sanon has expressed her shock at a video of media persons on a flight, hounding actor Kangana Ranaut for a response. Kriti was disappointed at how social distancing norms were disregarded during the episode.

bollywood Updated: Sep 11, 2020 16:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kriti Sanon has blasted media for flouting social distancing norms.
Actor Kriti Sanon has once again called out the media in her tweets. Kriti retweeted a video of a woman who was on the same flight as Kangana Ranaut when she flew back to Mumbai on Wednesday. The video showed how multiple media persons hounded Kangana for a response, flouting social distancing norms.

The journalist showed how the media flocked to Kangana’s seat, even as she refused to address them. Sharing it, Kriti wrote, “This is what i meant.. how is this even allowed? Have we forgotten that we are still in the middle of a serious pandemic and the number of cases are just rising? We haven’t even reached a peak yet!.”

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought a report from IndiGo airlines on photography and videography during Kangana’s flight.

Hindustantimes

Kangana returned to Mumbai on September 9 as the returned to Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished illegal alterations at her office. She took a flight from Chandigarh and was escorted by the Y-plus security offered to her by the home ministry.

Earlier on Thursday, Kriti has re-shared a post by Malaika Arora on her Instagram Stories. “If Indian journalism goes any lower, they will hit oil,” it read. When a journalist told her that there are still a few good ones doing their job properly, Kriti replied, “Point taken Samina..i know there are few ethical ones & i wish there were more. More power to you. Every industry has scope for improvement. Journalism being a powerful medium, needs to be responsible, dignified & unbiased.Truth over TRPs. Facts over opinions. & No blind items.”

Also read: Rashami Desai sides with Ankita Lokhande in spat with Shibani Dandekar: ‘People’s minds have become so small’

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti had called for an end to blind items on film stars in the media. “Blind Items should be ILLEGAL, should be banned! They should come under Mental Harassment! So either have proof and some f***ing guts to write the names, or don’t write it at all! You write “hear-say” and call it journalism while you have no idea how badly that can affect someone’s mind, their family, their life. Little Birdie is usually not right,” she had written in a Twitter post.

