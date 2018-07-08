Kashmera Shah on Krushna Abhishek-Govinda tiff: You can’t argue with unreasonable people

Days after Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, gave an explosive interview stating that their family has broken all ties with Govinda’s nephew, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife, actor Kashmera Shah over something that Kashmera posted on social media (Kashmera had tweeted about ‘people who dance for money’ and Sunita thought it was for her family), it made things quite ugly between the families. Recently, when Krushna was quizzed about the same, he said his wife is at fault and must apologise to Sunita. And now, Kashmera has decided to break her silence and share her side of the story. In a freewheeling chat, the actor opens up about Sunita’s statements, confronting Krushna and how she felt when Govinda and wife didn’t even come to see her newborns.

Are you upset that a family matter was brought out in the open?

I’m not upset with anyone anymore. It’s a waste of my time. You can only argue with reasonable people. If I tweeted or posted something last year, why didn’t they clear this with me then, instead of bringing it up a year later and dragging Krushna into it. I’m a logical woman and won’t resort to washing dirty linen in public. I have enemies that I don’t care about.

Sunita said that there’s no scope for reconciliation this time. What do you have to say?

That’s her decision and it’ll change according to her mood. I can’t live my life according to anyone else’s schedule. I’m busy with my two small kids besides directing my film.

Did you confront Krushna on why he changed his stand and said that you were at fault?

Krushna is caught in the middle of an unreasonable couple [Govinda and wife] and his strong wife. I stand by him only because I know he has to take a stand for his family even if they are wrong. He told me that he has been hassled by them and that Govinda is angry because Krushna had earlier said that Sunita was wrong. He’s being pressurized by someone to say this, or else why would Krushna want to look like a spineless person just ten days after saying that I was not at fault. I feel bad for him, as he wants to side with them as they are his blood.

Sunita said that they wouldn’t have come to your kids’ first birthday party even if they were invited and that’s because of your and Krushna’s beahviour.

I have no idea what behavior she is talking about. Our kids were born last year [June] and they never came to see them in the hospital, not even when one of my kids was fighting for his life. They were not a part of that struggle, so why drag my kids into this unhealthy environment now?

Do you feel all this family drama is affecting your marriage?

Nothing will affect my marriage. Krushna and I have been through hell and back in the last two years. We have a new family and I want to bring up my boys in a world with no hatred. They may grow up not knowing a couple of family members but I think I am ok with that now.

