Kubbra Sait honoured to be part of queer film fest, says she will be ‘eternally grateful’

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait is happy to be part of the 10th edition of the Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, and considers it her “badge of honour”.

“It’s like a badge of honour. When I did Kukoo (in Sacred Games), people asked me ‘why do you, being a cisgender, need to do a role like this?’. For me, the role was about emotional growth and not just a character,” Kubbra said in a statement. “For me, hosting this festival would be like another growth and I have never shied away from growth. Their hearts open to welcome me as part of their community. That is something which I am going to be eternally grateful for.”

The actress believes inclusivity is the need of the hour for the society to grow. “The community is part of our organic system and creative process, where we thrive together. When we humbly accept who is part of us, it brings all of us together as a society. Hence, inclusivity is very important. It is the greatest strength which we have right now,” she said.

The festival, for her, is all about inclusivity. “When you are told from a very young age, ‘This is how you should be or behave’, it is actually curtailing creativity and this is one festival where we all come together, no matter who you are, you come in together and celebrate creativity as filmmakers, actors, producers, creators. There is no gender, which outlines your creativity, which is why it means a world to be a part of this film festival,” she said.

The fest that started on Wednesday, will culminate on Sunday.

