Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 22: Karan Johar gets emotional, Kajol shares cartoons inspired from film, see here

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 13:06 IST

Actor Kajol and director Karan Johar got nostalgic as their film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, turned 22. They put out Instagram posts to express their feelings.

Karan wrote, sharing a video montage with some of the best moments from the film flashing across the screen. It also has the film’s lead cast - Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji - recalling their best moments from the film. Karan wrote with the post: “#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love.”

Kajol too took to Instagram to share cartoon versions of three of the most iconic moments from the film with her dialogues - ‘Mera pehla pyar adhura reh gaya Rifat bi’, ‘Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahin samjhoge’ and ‘Rahul is a cheater, he is a cheater, cheater...’

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998 and marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar. The film was a major hit of the year and picked up a number of awards too. After Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, this film sealed Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol as one of the most romantic couples ever seen on Indian screen.

Karan has every reason to get emotional over his first film as a director. However, over time, he has matured too. On several occasion he has spoken in not-so-glowing-terms about his film. Speaking at the Jagran Film Festival, back in 2016, he had said the film had an “unusually silly theme”. From a dead mother’s letters to her daughter, who is barely eight when she reads them, to dialogues that were contrary to the events in the film itself, he said there were a lot of things wrong about the film. But it was also written with much conviction, he added.

Also read: Aditya Narayan dismisses reports that he’s ‘bankrupt’, says he was touched when industry friends offered financial help

“Actually, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is a very unusually silly theme. Don’t know what the mother wrote in those eight letters, how can an eight-year-old read that? But it was done with so much conviction, a mother has left eight letters, but kya likha hoga pehli, dusri chhitti may ki woh bachcha padh sake?”

He went on about a dialogue, “He (the hero) says, ‘Zindagi may pyaar ek bar hota hai, shaadi ek bar hoti hai’, but Rahul’s character has fallen in love twice, got married twice. Everything was wrong, but it was written with so much conviction that it made sense.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter