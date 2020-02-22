Lana Condor, Noah Centineo react to iconic Bollywood scenes, wonder why Shah Rukh Khan’s arms ‘keep going up’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 16:53 IST

Stars of Netflix’s To All the Boys films, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, have appeared in a new video, in which they react to ‘iconic Bollywood scenes’. The actors were shown famous scenes from films such as Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, both starring Shah Rukh Khan.

“Hello India,” Lana says at the beginning of the four-and-a-half minute video, shared by Netflix India on Saturday. “We know a thing or two about making romantic movies,” adds Noah. “We hear Bollywood makes romance on a different level,” Lana continues.

The duo is then shown some famous scenes from Hindi films. Reacting to Amrita Rao’s hair-flip from Main Hoon Na, Lana says, “If I did that, I’d 100% crack my neck.” They also wondered if Zayed Khan’s hair was real in the film, or if he was wearing a wig. “They’re literally showing how these people feel on the inside,” Noah says, reacting to the spontaneous violins in the film. “I almost felt like I was watching a Pantene commercial,” Lana says.

The actors are then shown a scene from Om Shanti Om, also directed by Farah Khan. Stunned by Deepika Padukone, Lana does a double take and says, “Oh, she’s beautiful.” Reacting to Shah Rukh’s ‘intense’ emotions for Deepika in the film, Lana says, “I don’t think I would like that.”

They are also shown the dream sequence from Dil Chahta Hai, which Noah really responds to. “If that’s not my dream world, I don’t know what is,” he says. When they’re shown another scene from Main Hoon Na, both have the same reaction to Shah Rukh’s iconic pose: “Why do his arms keep going up?”

Sharing their final thoughts, Lana says that the hair was exceptional in the clips that they watched. They also noticed more energy, and a ton of slo-mo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more