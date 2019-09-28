Lata Mangeshkar’s advice for aspiring singers on birthday: ‘Youngsters shouldn’t believe they can create magic by holding a mike’

bollywood

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who turned 90 on Saturday, September 28, has shared her opinions about the state of modern music, and why she no longer feels inclined to sing songs for films.

“Today”s songs are such that even if I’m approached to sing them I politely decline,” the singer told Filmfare in an interview. “I don’t know what to say about the lyrics. The dance numbers also go dhadaam dhadaam! But I won’t blame anyone. They are only catering to the present times.”

Touching upon the surge of singing reality shows, Lata said, “No one has a clue about what pure singing is. Children participate in shows and emerge winners. But where do they eventually reach? And who will take a little girl to sing a song for the lead heroine?” She went on to list the biggest movie stars she’s performed for, and singled out Nargis and Kajol as the two actors whom her voice suited the best.

She added, ““I miss the singers and composers who’re no more. There’s a dearth of poets. In fact, poetry has ceased to exist.”

The singer, who has inspired several up-and-coming artistes, also had a piece of advice for aspiring musicians. She said, “Youngsters shouldn’t believe that they can create magic just by holding a mike. Without training in classical music, whether Indian or Western, it’s useless. Knowing the taal and sur of the song is most important.”

Lata was recently in the news after a woman named Ranu Mondal was spotted singing one of her songs at a railway station. A video of her went viral, after which music director Himesh Reshammiya signed her on to perform a few songs in an upcoming film.

