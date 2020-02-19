Love Aaj Kal box office day 5: Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan film continues its downward spiral, makes Rs 33.26 cr

bollywood

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:25 IST

After a disastrous Monday, Imtiaz Ali’s latest offering Love Aaj Kal continued the downward trend at the ticket windows on Tuesday, making a total of Rs 33.26 crore in five days. A Boxofficeindia report claimed the film earned a meagre Rs 2 crore on Tuesday.

Love Aaj Kal, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, had an impressive opening on Friday with Rs 12.40 crore collections. The film is Kartik’s biggest opener.

However, the film saw a major dip over the weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures earlier. “#LoveAajKal collapses on Day 4... The drastic fall in numbers doesn’t come as a surprise, since the trending was evident during its *opening weekend* itself... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 31.26 cr. #India biz.”

#LoveAajKal collapses on Day 4... The drastic fall in numbers doesn’t come as a surprise, since the trending was evident during its *opening weekend* itself... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 31.26 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2020

Responding to the opening of the movie, Sara had said, “It’s just been a day. I don’t want to say anything too soon. I’ve always maintained that as an actor, I think my job is done before the release of the film.”

Also read: Bunty Aur Babli 2 to release on June 26, sequel to feature two pairs of the con duo

The film was mostly panned by critics. The Hindustan Times review said, “Love Aaj Kal is a film that’s for the millennials only because it’s a modern day love story but even then, it needed a way better treatment. Watch it maybe if you get free couple tickets and have no better V-Day plans with your significant other.”

Love Aaj Kal is the sequel of the film of the same name that released in 2009. The older iteration starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The vibe of Sara and Kartik’s film had been sensed by many when its trailer was unveiled. In fact, when Saif was asked about it, he too had added that the trailer of his film was better than that of his daughter’s film. He later said the comment was in jest.

#Malang hits ₹ 50 cr... Third film to cross ₹ 50 cr mark in 2020, after #Tanhaji [nearing ₹ 275 cr] and #StreetDancer3D [nearing ₹ 75 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 50.69 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Malang crossed Rs 50 crore mark. Taran tweeted, “#Malang hits ₹ 50 cr... Third film to cross ₹ 50 cr mark in 2020, after #Tanhaji [nearing ₹ 275 cr] and #StreetDancer3D [nearing ₹ 75 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 50.69 cr. #India biz.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more