Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan film fails Monday test, earns Rs 1.74 cr

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 09:01 IST

The downward spiral of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal continues. According to Box Office India, the film witnessed an epic crash, registering an estimated Rs 1.75-2 crore nett range in collections on Monday.

The report claimed that Love Aaj Kal “had an epic crash on Monday as collections look set to be in the 1.75-2 crore nett range. They are a huge 80% down from day one which got a boots from Valentines Day.”The Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan film took off to a flying start on Friday. The film opened at Rs 12.40 crore, making it Kartik’s biggest opener.

Sadly the celebrations ended there as the film started to show dip soon after. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made Rs 8.01 crore and Rs 8.10 crore respectively on Saturday and Sunday. “#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: ₹ 27.86 cr.” The four days total now stands at Rs 29.61 crores. The Monday figures certainly don’t board well for the film.

The film was mostly panned by critics. The Hindustan Times review said, “Love Aaj Kal is a film that’s for the millennials only because it’s a modern day love story but even then, it needed a way better treatment. Watch it maybe if you get free couple tickets and have no better V-Day plans with your significant other.”

Love Aaj Kal is the sequel of the film of the same name that released in 2009. The older film starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The vibe of Sara and Kartik’s film had been sensed by many when its trailer was unveiled. In fact, when Saif was asked about it, he too had added that the trailer of his film was better than that of his daughter’s film.

