Madam Chief Minister trailer: Richa Chadha takes on casteism and sexism in political alleys. Watch

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 13:29 IST

The first trailer for Richa Chadha’s upcoming film Madam Chief Minister is out. Richa plays a young woman with a keen interest in politics who takes on political giants of her state.

She works for the backwards castes and for the upliftment of women in a sexist society. However, not all see her success with kind eyes and are looking to destroy her. There is corruption, bigotry, and alienation running deep in the political chambers of the state but she has made up her mind to become the chief minister.

The film’s cast also comprises of Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul and Akshaye Oberoi. It is directed by Subhash Kapoor of Phas Gaye Re Obama, Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2. Produced by T-Series, the film will be out on January 22.

Madam Chief Minister was shot in Lucknow in a 40-day start-to-finish schedule in 2019. In a press note, the makers had revealed that Subhash Kapoor chose Richa for the role because the actor is an “articulate, politically and socially aware actor”.

Richa had said in a statement last year, “Happy to announce that our labour of love Madam Chief Minister has been announced. My toughest part yet, am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with particularly witty Subhash Sir and with the splendid cast Manav, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla.”

Richa’s last release was Shakeela, which released in December to unfavourable reviews. The film starred her as the adult film star who shook the Malayalam film industry in the late 90s and early 2000s It also starred Pankaj Tripathi.

