Mahashivratri 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon wish for peace, prosperity, see pics

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Monday, Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Raveena Tandon, among ,others wished “peace” and “prosperity” for all.

The festival is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva.

Kriti Sanon, who saw the release of her latest Luka Chuppi on Friday, was also spotted worshipping the lord in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon worships Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri on Monday. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

Kriti Sanon prays during Mahashivratri celebrations. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

Amitabh Bachchan posted pictures of Lord Shiva and wrote, “Om Namah Shivay, Har Har Mahadev.”

Akshay Kumar also tweeted a picture where he is looking at an image of Lord Shiva and wrote, “This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you and your family with peace and prosperity.”

This #MahaShivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you and your family with peace and prosperity🙏🏻 #HarHarMahadev pic.twitter.com/pxMG0KOgll — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 4, 2019

Alia Bhatt, who may participate in a promotional event for her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Prayagraj later in the day, tweeted: Har Har Mahadev. Happy Maha Shivratri

एक नए सफ़र की शुरुआत... Har Har Mahadev.. Happy Mahashivratri #prayagraj pic.twitter.com/wp8Unu2G7p — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 4, 2019

Raveena Tandon: Happiest wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Jai Mahadev.

Maha शिवरात्रि के shubh अवसर पर आप सभी को शुभकामनायें! Jai Mahadev!🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/ljFs5FKF22 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 4, 2019

Priety Zinta: May the essence of Lord Shiva destroy all evil thoughts and negativity from within us and spread love, positivity and happiness within us, our family and our surroundings. A very happy Maha Shivratri to you and your family.

May the essence of Lord Shiva destroy all evil thoughts & negativity from within us and spread love, positivity and happiness within us, our family and our surroundings. A very happy 🕉 #Mahashivratri to you and your family 🙏 जय भोले नाथ #HarHarMahadev #महाशिवरात्रि #ting pic.twitter.com/ogMENO0cOw — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 4, 2019

Amrita Rao: Happy Maha Shivratri to all.

Rajkummar Rao: Har Har Mahadev. Happy Maha Shivratri.

हर हर महादेव। Happy MahaShivRatri. pic.twitter.com/mI3ZrMiiH5 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 4, 2019

Diljit Dosanjh: Heartiest wishes for Maha Shivratri.

Arjun Rampal: Om Namah Shivaya... Jai Shambho...Har Har Mahadev.

Mughda Veira Godse: Wishing everyone a blessed Maha Shivratri. Har Har Mahadev...Bholenath is with everyone.

Wishing everyone a blessed #Mahashivratri #HarHarMahadev bholenath sabke saath!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Mugdha Veira Godse (@mugdhagodse267) March 4, 2019

Mallika Sherawat: Happy Maha Shivratri to all

Jacky Bhagnani: Har Har Mahadev! May Lord Shiva bless us with peace and prosperity.

Har Har Mahadev!



May Lord Shiva bless us with peace & prosperty. #MahaShivRatri #OmNamahShivay 🙏 — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) March 4, 2019

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 15:19 IST