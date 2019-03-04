Vicky Kaushal replaces Irrfan Khan in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic. Here’s why

Even as fans continue to speculate about Irrfan Khan’s health and when he will return to work, we have learnt that Uri The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal has replaced Irrfan in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh. Currently in Mumbai, Irrfan had gone to London for treatment after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March last year.

Elaborating on why he had to replace Irrfan, Shoojit said in a statement, “Irrfan and I have had a discussion on this. He is recovering well and is in a good mood. He wants to start work on films but for now, he would like to do a film that does not require the kind of strenuous physical action that this film would. He told me to move on since we have waited for long on this film. He and I are in touch and we are working on something else together.”

The biopic will tell the story of the martyr who killed Michael O’ Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. It was during O’Dwyer’s tenure as Lieutenant Governor that the massacre occurred. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940. The film will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri under the banner - Rising Sun Films.

“I have been waiting to tell the heroic tale of Shaheed Udham Singh for a very long time. It is a story very close to my heart. For it, I needed an actor who could give his heart and soul to the film, be with me and tell the story together. Vicky fits the bill perfectly. I have seen his work and the dedication he brings to it. I’m very happy he is on board this project,” Shoojit added.

Vicky Kaushal is also elated to be a part of the project and said in a statement, “Since the time I started working as an actor in the industry, there was a wish list of the directors I wanted to work with. Shoojit sir was always on top of that list. So it is like a dream come true that he is finally directing me. And, what better story than Udham Singh! Being a Punjabi, I have always heard about his stories, heard about his life as I was growing up and he has always come across as a mysterious character. The more mysterious a character, the more stimulating it becomes for an actor and for the director as well. I am so looking forward to becoming Udham Singh and translating Shoojit sir’s vision. I just feel that this is one person whose life story India should know and I am really excited for this journey to start.”

