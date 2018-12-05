Mahira Khan gives it back to troll who said she has no work since pic leak with ‘Ranveer’ Kapoor

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has addressed and apologised to old ladies for the Ranbir Kapoor controversy several times but her haters don’t want it to let it go just yet. Another troll reminded her of the same thing recently on Twitter but this time Mahira didn’t take it lying back.

Mahira tweeted her congratulations and good wishes to cricketer Mohammed Hafeez as he announced his retirement from test cricket on Tuesday. “Mubarak on a great innings and thank You!! I’m so glad I got to watch you play live. Love to you and the family,” she wrote in her tweet.

A troll commented, “Lgta hai koi khaas kaam nahin mil rha jab say ranveer kapoor waali pictures out hueen (Looks like you are not getting any work since your pictures with Ranveer Kapoor were leaked online).” Mahira gave a single word reply to the troll: ‘Ranbir*’

Her fans also applauded her for the reply. Check out their tweets:

Isay kehtay hein Khamosh Chaanta :) — sadiq saleem (@sadiqsaleem2) December 5, 2018

Mahira’s pictures with Ranbir were leaked online in September 2017. The pics showed the two actors grabbing a smoke together at a hotel in New York. The pictures fanned rumours of their relationship and also got Mahira a lot of hate for her backless dress and smoking. She also got a lot of support from her fans and peers in the film industry, like Ali Fazal.

Pakistani Diva @TheMahiraKhan & #RanbirKapoor spotted together in NewYork !

P.S : Smoking is Injurious to Health ! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/62ysmQDvPn — Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) September 21, 2017

Ranbir, too, had called people’s treatment of Mahira unfair in a statement to NDTV. “I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful God-gifted lives. Peace and love. PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health,” he had said.

While Mahira had earlier said that she ‘doesn’t do anything for the world’ and that to smoke or not was a part of her personal life, she later apologised for the controversy. In an interview to Something Haute, the actor said she was ‘shattered and broken’ by the controversy. “I would think about posting a statement every day. Then I would stop myself because I just wouldn’t know what to say,” she said.

“Thankfully, Power Di Game (a song from her upcoming film Verna) was ready to be released, which I thought was perfect timing, so I just posted that as sort of a response to the trolls. But to be honest, I understand where all the criticism came from and it didn’t come from a place of hate. I’m not talking about the trolls but those who were genuinely disappointed to see those pictures. It’s the same disappointment that my nani or my mamoo would have felt seeing that. So even now when I meet an older lady who says that she didn’t like the pictures, I’m quick to apologise,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 19:01 IST