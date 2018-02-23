Mahira Khan reacts to viral video in which she flinches away from Javed Sheikh’s kiss

A few days ago, a video on an awkward interaction between Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Javed Sheikh went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms. Javed was presenting Mahira an award at the Lux Style Awards 2018 when he leaned in for a kiss. Mahira avoided the kiss by flinching away and turning her face to the other side.

The actor’s fans had been criticising Javed for trying to kiss Mahira and just generally cringing at the awkwardness of it all for a few days now. However, Mahira broke her silence on the issue on Thursday in a tweet. She said she can ‘always’ vouch for Javed. “I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It’s good to be aware and have an opinion but for Gods sake don’t use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always,” she wrote in the tweet.

Javed Sheikh as uncle Majboor 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZkamxUakQ1 — Niaz AkhundXada (@LeMeNiaz) February 21, 2018

Her followers are still unimpressed and are asking her why she flinched away if things are so healthy between the two. “If he is your mentor then you should allow him to kiss you, don’t act like a child, every one noticed why you run away from his kiss,” tweeted one. “Well honestly you did make the legend look like a fool so that’s that. I’m sure his intentions were not bad or anything, he’s a senior member of our film industry. If you’ve said u didn’t want him to do that, that would have been understandable. This tweet doesn’t make sense,” wrote another.

I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It’s good to be aware and have an opinion but for Gods sake don’t use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always. — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 21, 2018

Javed also reacted to the controversy in a picture posted by ARY Digital Network’s Mohammad Jerjees Seja. The actor is making a pout in the pic, perhaps trying to give it back to the trolls.

Javed is a Pakistan film industry veteran and has also worked in Hindi films like Namastey London and Tamasha. Mahira was last seen in Verna and made her Bollywood debut last year with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. She was recently in news when she was spotted smoking outside a New York hotel with Ranbir Kapoor.

