Makeup artist Manish Karjaokar dies, Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza pay tributes: ‘These people are real backbone of our films’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:06 IST

Many Bollywood personalities paid tribute to makeup artist Manish Karjaokar who died recently. Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza were among those who remembered Mahesh.

Varun posted a picture of the late makeup artist with Remo D’Souza and wrote, “RIP Manish dada completly shocked he was on the sets of ABCD 2 and street dancer always jovial and a team player. These people are the real backbones of our films. Very sad news.”

Remo also posted a picture of Manish doing his makeup and captioned it as, “R. I. P. @manish_karjaokar you will be missed my brother:”

Raghav Juyal shared a picture with Manish and wrote, “M broken today , In agony , it pains alot to know that dada is no more with us , Kaise koi achanak se chala jata hai. Jiske saath tumne hansi-khushi sukh dukh ke saare pal bitaye hote hain. Dada kaha gae aap?”

Details of the death are awaited. .

