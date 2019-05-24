Malaika Arora chills with girl gang, shares picture with Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, sister Amrita

Speculation about Malaika Arora’s rumoured wedding with Arjun Kapoor refuses to die down but the two actors don’t let it limit their respective worlds. While Arjun is busy with the promotions of his new film, India’s Most Wanted, Malaika is busy chilling with her friends.

She shared a new picture with besties Karisma Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora, Seema Khan (actor Sohail Khan’s wife), Maheep Kapoor (actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife) and socialite Anu Dewan.

Also read | PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi film deifies the PM

Karisma also shared the same picture and wrote in the caption that they were out for lunch together. The ladies are all dressed in casual chic — short summer dresses, denims and comfortable tops.

On Thursday, Malaika was spotted at the screening of India’s Most Wanted, where a host of other celebrities were also present. Actors such as Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor among others were spotted. In some of the pictures, Arjun can be seen wrapping his arm around Malaika’s waist. The rumoured couple refrain from talking about their relationship but are often spotted together on dinner and lunch dates or on vacations together. However, on several occasions, both have rejected rumours that they are getting married.

Malaika remains busy as a judge on reality TV shows such as India’s Got Talent and with her many public appearances. On the occasion of World Health Day on April 7, the actor and fitness enthusiast took to Instagram to share a video of her workout session with her yoga studio’s team.

“On World Health Day, I got my entire team at Diva Yoga to dance on Chaiyya Chaiyya with me, and just have some fun. Thank you my team,” Malaika wrote along with the video in which she flaunts her signature Chaiyya Chaiyya moves, refreshing memories of how she and Shah Rukh Khan danced atop a train in the film Dil Se.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 24, 2019 17:27 IST