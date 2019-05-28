Malaika Arora mobbed by selfie-seeking fans as her father tries to protect her. Watch video

Reality show host Malaika Arora was surrounded by several selfie-seeking fans, leaving her uncomfortable at a shopping complex in Mumbai. In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, Malaika is seen trying to make her way out of a mall, but finds it uncomfortable after fans gather around her.

Initially, Malaika obliged and posed for one or two fans, but as the crowd gathered, she was seen trying to make her way to her car.

Also read: Kajol breaks down in Aishwarya Rai’s arms at father-in-law Veeru Devgan’s funeral as Abhishek consoles her. Watch

Malaika was accompanied by her father Anil Arora. In the video, Malaika’s father is seen helping her to get away from the crowd.

Getting mobbed by crowds is not new for actors. Earlier this year, actor Nawazduddin Siddiqui was mobbed by his fans in Kanpur. He got a fracture in his hand and a pulled muscle while he was being dragged by a fan while taking a photograph.

Malaika is rumoured to be dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The two have been spotted together several times in public in the last few months. Talking to Filmfare in an interview, Arjun has now said that he doesn’t want people to believe that they are still hiding. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 28, 2019 19:38 IST