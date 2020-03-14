Malaika Arora steps out hand in hand with Arjun Kapoor for party, advises fans to stay indoors amid coronavirus outbreak

bollywood

Reality show judge Malaika Arora has some important advice for her fans to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a post on good hygiene practises and staying indoors as measure to avoid infection.

“Hello guys. This isn’t easy or joyful to write. As the world fights against a public health scare, we must do our best to ensure we stay safe and calm in every little way so our friends, families, colleagues don’t panic,” she wrote. In the photo, she is seen squirting some hand sanitiser on her hands while sitting in her yoga studio.

“Ensure you’re constantly following the WHO recommended safety and hygiene steps and staying indoors as much as possible. It’s the time to come together in spirit and do our bit to avoid the infection, ask our loved ones to keep calm and most importantly, each one of us needs to be responsible for ourselves, first. It’s all these little steps that’s going to be the change. Stay safe, stay healthy. Love, Malaika,” she added in her post.

On Friday night, Malaika stepped out for a birthday party of her friend Bunty Sajdeh in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple were spotted holding hands as they left the party. Malaika’s son Arhaan was also seen at the party.

Other guests at the party were Varun Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, his ex-girlfriend and actor Kim Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar and Chunky Pandey. The celebrities were all dressed in causal wear for the party.

Malaika is currently a judge on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. She was recently gifted a paithani saree and a nathni by the dance contestant Rutuja on the show. Touched by the gesture, Malaika said: “I loved the pink colour of the Paithani sari, and also the nathni. I have never tried this typical traditional outfit before because I dont have any... but I would definitely love to. I really want to thank Rutuja and her parents for this lovely gift.”

