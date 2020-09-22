Manav Kaul goes off social media: Needed time off the negativity and concentrate on my novel and next acting project

bollywood

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:43 IST

In times like these, when compassion is much needed, social media seems to be getting toxic by the day. While many celebs voiced concern, some even went offline to retain sanity. Actor Manav Kaul, too, quit both twitter and Instagram, recently.

“There’s too much happening on social media and not everything is necessary. I’m writing my debut novel around this failed writer amid this whole Covid situation. I’m also preparing for my next role, which is quite an intense sort of a character. You require concentration to write a book and also to prepare for a role, but I was getting distracted,” he reasons why he decided to take a break from social media.

Talking about the rising toxicity on these platforms, Kaul believes everything thrives off everything.

“Social media is filled with celebrities and they have immense following. Much is happening around them now and then. Basically, news and trolls thrive on celebrities and celebrities thrive on trolls. It’s sort of a game where we get brutally scrutinised and has now become a part and parcel of our lives. Somewhere we all are going round and round without understanding what’s happening,” he says.

Read: Unmatched: Celebs share why they’re missing the 70 mm cinema experience

Giving importance to trolls is like giving them the attention they want, feels Kaul. And hence, he never indulges them and neither does he read comments on his posts.

“As artistes we must take care of our mental health. I’ll log into social media only when I’ve to speak about my acting or directorial projects or announce my books. I want my art to speak for itself,” he adds.

So what’s his take on the saying that any kind of publicity is good publicity? “Someone had once told me that for any celebrity every action is a big reaction. Aur famous hona bhi ek curse hai. I’ve never hired a PR in my life, I don’t intend to. I enjoy me stepping out for a walk or a cup of coffee without being noticed,” he says.

Sharing his brush with trolls, the 43-year-old recalls how one such incident disturbed his mother immensely. He had posted something around the idea of how we should live together, the great life in India.

“We’re simple, middle class, vulnerable people, not used to being abused for nothing on social media. Trolls don’t just affect the person but his or her family too,” he adds.

On being asked about his experience in Bollywood amid all the discussions around the existing biases in the industry, Kaul opines, “Filmmaking is a director’s medium. No one wants to make a bad film or be a bad actor. Everyone is trying to get a chance. The world doesn’t revolve around me. I want to play thousand roles but that doesn’t mean I’ll get them all. We get some, lose some. Life isn’t easy and fair. Not every day is a Sunday.”

As for the talks around favouritism, groupism and prevalence of camps in Bollywood, the actor adds, “I want to be friends with everyone but I’m too boring a person. I sleep and wake up early. I don’t go for parties or dinners. I’m mostly not part of anything that’s happening around. I do my work and enjoy eating poha with my four friends.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ