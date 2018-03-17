Mandana Karimi on her separation from husband Gaurav Gupta: I thought life was over

Actor Mandana Karimi is back with more hope and renewed strength. She faced a tough time when she separated from her husband, businessman Gaurav Gupta, just five months after their January wedding, last year.

Mandana, who filed a domestic violence case against him and his family in July, says that initially, this upheaval did take a toll on her. “You do feel like everything is just over, and think about how you are going to start over again, dream again. I didn’t feel like getting out of the house. I was lucky I had some amazing friends around me at that time to support me,” says the Iranian actor, who got associated with an NGO to help underprivileged children after her separation.

Quick to bounce back, she says, “It took me three months to get back into shape. I had always been strong and independent. It was unfortunate that what I thought about marriage (it didn’t turn out to be like that). But this doesn’t make my ex-husband or me a bad person. In the beginning, I would question ‘why me?’ Now, I know it’s just life and could happen to anybody.”

Has this bitter experience with relationships made her lose faith in love? “I believe in love even now because there’s no life without it. I might have had a bad experience, but I strongly believe in love and marriage. Family is really important to me, as Iran is similar to India in terms of family values. I strongly hope that one day I’m going to fall in love again. That’s how life is,” she says.

Mandana last starred in the film Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016) , and wasn’t seen in any project after that. Mandana says, “I decided to not do any work after marriage. I wanted to have a family and focus on that. It’s a competitive industry, and people are coming in everyday, so I have to work harder than before. I have recently worked on a film with actors like Rahul Bose and Tisca Chopra, and it’s not a comedy film. If you asked me the question if I just want to be in a commercial kind of film two years ago, I would have said yes. But as an artist it’s great to do something which feeds your soul. i just want to work, even if it means getting back to TV.”

