Mardaani 2: Mysterious villain of Rani Mukerji film revealed, Vishal Jethwa plays the baddie

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 13:40 IST

Actor Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 has created quite a buzz around taking on crime against women. With Rani leading the charge as top cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, there has been much debate about who plays her arch rival in the film. Now it is revealed who plays the villain and the name is TV actor Vishal Jethwa.

The TV actor, according to a report in Pinkvilla, says that Vishal made his debut in television with 2013’s Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Mahrana Pratap, essaying the role of Akbar. The actor followed it up with roles in serials like Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Peshwa Bajirao, Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna and Ghatotkacha.

On the choice of Vishal, a source had revealed it to DNA in January this year that if Aditya Chopra chose a 21-year old to play the role against a seasoned performer like Rani, then he must have seen something in Jethwa as a filmmaker. The source was quoted as saying, “The makers have zeroed in on a young boy who will take on Rani in this much-awaited sequel. It will be a debut for this boy and everyone tells us that he is a talent to watch out for. If Adi has chosen him to be pitted against a powerful performer like Rani, one knows he must have definitely impressed the filmmaker. The role requires a menacing, blood-chilling performance and we are excited to find out who this young boy is.” It may be recalled that Tahir Raj Bhasin played Rani’s nemesis in Mardaani.

Rani Mukerji and Vishal Jethwa in a combat in Mardaani 2.

The trailer of Mardaani 2 didn’t make it clear who the villain is. However, playing a cold and merciless villain, without a face, who is constantly mocking and taunting the police, Jethwa left quite an impact. If Mardaani was about child trafficking, Mardaani 2 picks on rape by juvenile offenders.

