Marjaavaan song Tum Hi Aana: A shocked Sidharth Malhotra is in love with Tara Sutaria, watch

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:27 IST

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan have released the first romantic song from the film. Titled Tum Hi Aana, the song has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, and Kunaal Vermaa has penned down the lyrics while Payal Dev has composed the music for the song.

The Marjaavaan song flits between past and present as Sidharth’s character mulls over the way his life was and where it has reached. It begins with Tara cutely explaining how eyes can talk as a shocked and mesmerised Sidharth looks on before they begin dancing on the streets. But now, Sidharth is in prison and remembering the time he spent with Tara. Sharing the song, Sidharth tweeted, “Iraade phir se jaane ke nahi laana...#TumHiAana! One of my favourite songs from the #Marjaavaan album, out now: http://bit.ly/TumHiAana.”

Milap earlier spoke about the song with a daily, “Tum Hi Aana’ is a love song, which is all about emotions, passion, and heartbreak. It’s on the lines of Bekhayali (Kabir Singh), and Galliyan (Ek Villain). Tum Hi Aana is the soul of Sidharth and Tara’s love story in the film. It describes the passion and intensity of their relationship.”

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film’s trailer was released earlier in September and received widespread flak for cringe-worthy, dramatic dialogues and overacting.

Earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 22, Marjaavaan will now release on November 8. It was earlier expected to clash with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s War on October 2.

Marjaavaan is about Sidharth’s character who is happy with the love of his life, Tara, till the time Riteish Deshmukh’s villainous character enters the picture. Riteish plays a dwarf in the film that has been written by Milap.It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:26 IST