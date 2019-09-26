Marjaavaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh bring Gunda cringe to 2019. Watch at own risk

bollywood

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared the first trailer of his upcoming film, Marjaavaan. The film also stars Tara Sutaria and actor Riteish Deshmukh as the villain. Riteish plays a dwarf in the film.

Full of cheesy, over-the-top dialogues that appear lifted straight from an episode of Wah Wah Kya Baat Hai, this may be the cringiest trailer we have seen in a long while. All characters introduce themselves with shers and shayari, muhawaras and kahawats. If all else fails, they cook something up like it’s slam poetry night.

The action defies all rules of physics, the pictures look oversaturated and cheap and the premise as paper thin as Tara’s role in the film. She smiles, flips her hair and the hero falls at her feet. But too bad for her that the film also stars Riteish. After Ek Villain, looks like he has made it his life’s mission to not let Sidharth keep his girl alive.

Watch the trailer for Marjaavaan here:

Marjaavaan marks the second collaboration between Sidharth and Riteish after Ek Villain. It is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

Earlier this week, a new poster for the film was shared on social media. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he shared the new look and captioned it: “Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh... Here’s a glimpse of the two actors from #Marjaavaan, who reunite after the hugely successful #EkVillain... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 8 Nov 2019 release.”

In the photograph, a rain-soaked Sidharth can be seen holding a hockey stick in his hand. Riteish, who will play a dwarf and the antagonist in the film, demanded attention with his kohl-lined eyes and a white and red coloured trishul-shaped teeka on his forehead.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 22 but will now be released on November 8. It was earlier expected to clash with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s War on October 2.

Talking about the clash, Tara had earlier said, “I don’t think it is a clash. I have so much love and respect for Tiger. We are excited to release our film.”Both are different films, they are two different worlds so you can’t compare. I have seen the teaser and I liked it. I am a big fan of both Hrithik and Tiger. And I am excited for both Marjaavaan and War,” she told reporters at an event recently.

